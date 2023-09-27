Vivo V29, V29 Pro and Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro to be launched on same day

The first week of October will see the launches of much awaited smartphones of Google Pixel series and Vivo V-series. Both, Vivo and Google will unveil their new handsets on October 4. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vivo V29 Vivo is all set to launch the Vivo V29 and Vivo V29 Pro smartphones in India in the first week of October.

The V-series smartphones will be unveiled at 12 noon on October 4.

The devices will be sold in the country through Vivo’s official Indian website, Flipkart, and offline retail stores. They will be available in three colors— Himalayan Blue, Majestic Red, and Space Black.

Vivo V29 Pro will have a special feature -- an Aura Light LED flash with color temperature adjustments and a Wedding mode photography feature.

According to media reports, the handset is coming with 8 or 12GB of RAM (with additional up to 8GB of virtual RAM) and 256GB of ROM.

Rear camera of Vivo V29 Pro comprises a 50 megapixel (MP) primary camera with OIS support (Sony IMX766) and a 12 MP portrait camera (Sony IMX663) with 2x optical zoom capabilities.

It will also include a battery of 4,600mAh with 80W fast charger, capable of charging the device 50% in just 18 minutes and full charge in 50 minutes.

Google Pixel 8 Google has scheduled the launch of Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro on October 4.

The Tensor G3 SoC is expected to be included in the Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro.

The Pixel 8 is likely to come with a 6.2-inch display, while the Pixel 8 Pro could have a 6.71-inch OLED screen with QHD resolution and a fluid 120Hz refresh rate.

The Pixel 8 handset would feature a dual-camera setup, including a 50 MP primary camera and a 12 MP ultra-wide lens, while the Pixel 8 Pro may come with a triple-camera arrangement, a 50MP primary camera with optical image stabilization, a 64MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 48MP telephoto camera.

On October 4, Google is also expected to unveil the Pixel Watch 2.

