Vivo has launched the V29 series in India with two new smartphones - V29 and V29 Pro. Both mid-range smartphones have almost similar specifications, the main differences being the processor and camera.

Specifications:

While the Vivo V29 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset, the higher-end Vivo V29 Pro version is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SOC.

In terms of cameras, the Vivo V29 sports a 50MP primary sensor with f/1.88 aperture paired with an 8MP wide-angle and 2MP bokeh lens. The Vivo V29, on the other hand, comes with the same f/1.88 aperture 50 MP primary lens and 8 MP wide-angle camera, but opts for a 12 MP portrait camera instead of the 2 MP bokeh lens on the base model.

Both the Vivo V29 and V29 Pro come with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2800 x 1260 and the same 4600 mAh battery that supports up to 80W of fast charging. The two devices will be available in two storage variants - 8GB RAM with 256GB ROM and 12GB RAM with 512GB ROM.

Vivo V29 and V29 Pro price:

The Vivo V29 is priced at ₹32,999 for the 8GB/128GB version and ₹36,999 for the 12GB/256GB version. It is available in three colour options - Himalayan Blue, Majestic Red and Space Black.

Meanwhile, the V29 Pro will be available at a price of ₹39,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage version and ₹42,999 for the 12GB RAM/512GB version. The higher-end smartphone will only be available in two colour options - Himalayan Blue and Space Black.

The smartphones will be available on Vivo's official website, Flipkart, Reliance Retail and offline retail stores. Pre-orders for both devices start today and the Vivo V29 Pro will go on sale on October 10, while the Vivo V29 will be available from October 17.

