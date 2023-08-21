Vivo is set to expand its camera-centric V-smartphone series with the upcoming release of the Vivo V29e on August 28. Despite the official launch date being around the corner, details regarding its price and specifications have already leaked. To build anticipation for the smartphone, Vivo has also provided a sneak peek into its design and essential features.

At the forefront, the Vivo V29e showcases a sleek design accompanied by a gracefully curved display, a design aesthetic commonly seen among smartphones in the sub- ₹30K price range. Akin to this, Realme introduced the Realme 11 Pro+ 5G earlier this year, featuring a comparable slim design and curved display. More recently, Motorola unveiled its own version, the Motorola Edge 40, following a similar design language. However, each brand incorporates distinct nuances to impart uniqueness to their devices.

Vivo has chosen to employ color-changing technology once again for the back panel, although this feature is exclusive to the red variant. A similar technology was previously seen on the Vivo V25. In addition, the rear of the phone boasts two sizable cutouts to accommodate the dual rear cameras, while the front integrates a hole-punch cutout to house the selfie camera.

With a thickness of 7.57mm, the Vivo V29e is slightly heftier compared to the Edge 40's 7.49mm body. Past leaks suggest that the phone boasts a 6.73-inch display, a 4,600mAh battery, and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus SoC with 8GB of RAM. The device is also expected to support rapid charging, potentially reaching at least 33W.

Vivo has confirmed that the phone's primary camera, a 64-megapixel shooter, features optical image stabilization (OIS) to ensure steady videos and sharper images. On the front, a 50-megapixel selfie camera is present. Vivo asserts that the selfie camera incorporates "Eye Auto Focus" technology to enhance focus reliability and quality. The company once again emphasizes the phone's prowess in night portrait photography, a hallmark of the recent Vivo V-series smartphones.

The official website states, "With 64 megapixels and OIS, you can illuminate dim environments and capture stable, brighter night portraits with unmatched clarity and detail."

Leaked information suggests that the Vivo V29e could be priced at ₹25,000 in India. Whether there will be multiple storage configurations remains uncertain.