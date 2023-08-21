Vivo V29e launch on August 28: Here’s what we know so far1 min read 21 Aug 2023, 03:16 PM IST
Vivo to release V29e smartphone on August 28, featuring sleek design, dual rear cameras, and powerful specifications. Pricing rumored to be ₹25,000.
Vivo is set to expand its camera-centric V-smartphone series with the upcoming release of the Vivo V29e on August 28. Despite the official launch date being around the corner, details regarding its price and specifications have already leaked. To build anticipation for the smartphone, Vivo has also provided a sneak peek into its design and essential features.