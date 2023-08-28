Vivo V29e launched in India with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC. Check price, specs

On Monday, Vivo released the Vivo V29e in India. The newly launched Vivo V29e is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC and houses a 5,000mAh battery, featuring 44W wired fast charging support. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vivo V29e price in India In India, the Vivo V29e comes in two variants: the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version is priced at Rs. 26,999, and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is available for Rs. 28,999. This phone is offered in two attractive color options, Artistic Blue and Artistic Red. Pre-orders for the device began on August 28 and can be made through the Vivo e-store and Flipkart. Customers can purchase the handset in India starting from September 7, both online through the mentioned platforms and at select retail outlets across the country.

Furthermore, the company is providing extra benefits, including a potential discount of up to Rs. 2,000 through exchange offers and up to Rs. 2,500 via specific bank offers. Additionally, eligible cardholders can avail themselves of up to 10 percent cashback, and there's an upgrade bonus of up to Rs. 2,500 applicable when acquiring the Vivo V29e.

Vivo V29e: Specifications and features The Vivo V29e features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. This display boasts a speedy 120Hz refresh rate, an impressive peak brightness of 1300 nits, and a PWM dimming rate of up to 360Hz. Under the hood, it is driven by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, complemented by the Adreno 619 GPU, 8GB of RAM, and storage options going up to 256GB. The phone runs on the Android 13-based FuntouchOS 13 operating system.

In terms of camera capabilities, the Vivo V29e boasts a dual rear camera setup. This setup comprises a 64-megapixel primary sensor equipped with optical image stabilization (OIS) and an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, accompanied by an LED flash unit. Notably, the phone also includes a substantial improvement in its selfie camera department, featuring a 50-megapixel front-facing camera, a notable upgrade from the 16-megapixel front sensor found on the Vivo V29 Lite.

The Vivo V29e is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and supports 44W wired fast charging. Connectivity options encompass 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, and USB Type-C. With a weight of 180.5 grams, the phone's dimensions measure 164.42mm x 74.92mm x 7.57mm.