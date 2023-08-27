Vivo V29e price and storage options leaked ahead of India debut. What to expect1 min read 27 Aug 2023, 02:56 PM IST
The Vivo V29e is set to launch in India on August 28 with two storage options and prices starting at Rs. 26,999. It will feature a 3D curved display, dual rear cameras, and a powerful Snapdragon 695 SoC.
The Vivo V29e is scheduled to make its entry into the Indian market on August 28. Prior to its official launch, a previous report had already divulged details regarding the available color choices, design elements, and key specifications of the smartphone. Now, a subsequent report has provided insights into the expected pricing and storage options for the Indian market.