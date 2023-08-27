The Vivo V29e is set to launch in India on August 28 with two storage options and prices starting at Rs. 26,999. It will feature a 3D curved display, dual rear cameras, and a powerful Snapdragon 695 SoC.

The Vivo V29e is scheduled to make its entry into the Indian market on August 28. Prior to its official launch, a previous report had already divulged details regarding the available color choices, design elements, and key specifications of the smartphone. Now, a subsequent report has provided insights into the expected pricing and storage options for the Indian market.

As per a recent report from The Techoutlook, it appears that the upcoming Vivo V29e might hit the market with two storage options. The first variant, featuring 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, is expected to carry a price tag of Rs. 26,999. Meanwhile, the second model, equipped with 8GB of RAM and a larger 256GB storage capacity, could make its debut in India at a slightly higher price point of Rs. 28,999.

As per media reports, the Vivo V29e is set to showcase a 3D curved display boasting a 120Hz refresh rate, accompanied by a centrally located punch hole cutout at the top. This smartphone will be available in two distinct color variants: Arctic Red and Arctic Blue.

In terms of its camera setup, the upcoming Vivo V29e is likely to feature a dual rear camera configuration, housed within two circular camera islands. The primary camera is expected to be a 64-megapixel sensor, complete with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) support, while an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera might complement it on the rear panel. For capturing selfies and facilitating video calls, the phone is likely to be equipped with an impressive 50-megapixel front-facing camera.

Another report has indicated that the Vivo V29e will feature a generously sized 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display, boasting an impressive 120Hz refresh rate, a peak brightness of 1,300 nits, 360Hz PWM dimming capability, and an exceptional 93.3 percent screen-to-body ratio. Powering this device is expected to be the Snapdragon 695 SoC, accompanied by 8GB of RAM for smooth performance. To keep it running, the phone is reported to house a robust 5,000mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging.

