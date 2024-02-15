Vivo V30 Pro confirmed to launch on Feb 28: Everything we know so far
Vivo is all geared up to launch its Vivo V30 Pro this month. The smartphone will make its debut on February 28, 2024. Recently, the Chinese tech giant has launched its standard Vivo V30 handset. Ahead of the launch, Vivo has revealed that the handset will feature a 3D curved display and the camera will boast Zeiss lenses.