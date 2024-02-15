Vivo is all geared up to launch its Vivo V30 Pro this month. The smartphone will make its debut on February 28, 2024. Recently, the Chinese tech giant has launched its standard Vivo V30 handset. Ahead of the launch, Vivo has revealed that the handset will feature a 3D curved display and the camera will boast Zeiss lenses. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the landing page of Vivo’s website, the Vivo V30 Pro will debut in Thailand on Feb 28. Notably, those who preorder the smartphone now will be a part of the early bird program. The tech mogul also mentioned that the device will launch in Green Sea, Night Sky Black and Pearl White colours.

Vivo has announced the certain specifications of the V30 Pro. This smartphone will come with a 50MP primary camera sensor. It is noteworthy that all the three lenses in the handset will be from Zeiss. Moreover, the company revealed that it will also receive an 'Aura' light below the camera, which can be used for adjusting the colour temperature for the photography. The smartphone will boast a 3D curved display with refresh rate of 120Hz.

To recall, Vivo officially launched its latest X100 series in India last month. The new handsets, namely the Vivo X100 and X100 Pro, are equipped with MediaTek's powerful Dimensity 9300 SoC and boast an impressive IP68-rated build for water and dust resistance. The standout feature of these devices lies in their camera capabilities, featuring triple rear camera units co-engineered by Zeiss and powered by Vivo's in-house V2 chip for enhanced image processing.

The Vivo X100 Pro is available at a price of Rs. 89,999 for its exclusive variant with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, featuring an eye-catching Asteroid Black finish. In contrast, the Vivo X100 starts at Rs. 63,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option, and the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 69,999. The X100 is offered in Asteroid Black and Stargaze Blue color choices.

