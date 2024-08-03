Vivo is gearing up to launch its camera-focused mid-range Vivo V40 series on August 7. However, ahead of the scheduled launch of new smartphones, Vivo is already offering a significant discount on its earlier iteration, begging the question of whether its a good idea to buy Vivo V30 at discounted prices or opt for the new V40 instead.

Vivo V30 price cut:

Vivo V30 was launched at a price of ₹33,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant, while the 8GB RAM/256GB variant was priced at ₹35,999 and the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant was listed at ₹37,999.

However, with the new price cut, the 8GB/128GB variant of the V30 is listed for ₹31,999, 8GB/256GB for ₹33,999 and 12GB/256GB for ₹35,999. A 10 percent bank discount is also available on the purchase of the phone through some bank cards. The phone is available on Flipkart, Vivo's own website and a few retail outlets.

Vivo V30 specifications:

Vivo V30 features a 6.78 inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2800 x 1260 pixels, HDR10+ support and 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone runs on Funtouch OS 14 custom skin based on Android 14. The Vivo V30 features a 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging and is IP54 dust and splash-resistant, meaning it can handle a bit of water splashes but not total submersion.

The Vivo V30 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, paired with the Adreno 720 GPU for handling all the graphics intensive tasks. The smartphone is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

On the camera front, the Vivo V30 features a triple camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor with a support for OIS and a 50MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 2MP portrait sensor in order to make up the numbers. The smartphone also features a 50MP f/2.0 sensor to the front with support for dual soft LED flash.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!