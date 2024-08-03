Vivo V30 series gets a massive discount ahead of Vivo V40 launch on August 7. Should you buy?
Vivo V30 is getting a significant price cut ahead of Vivo V40 series India launch on August. V30 is powered by Quacomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip and features a 6.78 inch Full HD+ AMOLED display.
Vivo is gearing up to launch its camera-focused mid-range Vivo V40 series on August 7. However, ahead of the scheduled launch of new smartphones, Vivo is already offering a significant discount on its earlier iteration, begging the question of whether its a good idea to buy Vivo V30 at discounted prices or opt for the new V40 instead.