Vivo V30 series price and specs leaked ahead of March 7 launch date. Everything we know so far
Vivo V30 series launching in India on March 7 with two new smartphones expected to compete in sub ₹40,000 price segment. Vivo V30 is likely to be priced at ₹33,999 and V30 Pro at ₹41,999, facing competition from iQOO Neo 9 Pro and OnePlus 12R in the segmen
Vivo V30 series is all set to launch in India on March 7, bringing two new smartphones to the market and are likely to increase the competition in the sub- ₹40,000 price segment. The two smartphones - Vivo V30 and Vivo V30 Pro - will be the successors to the Vivo V29 series, which was launched in October last year.