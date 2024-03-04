Vivo V30 series launching in India on March 7 with two new smartphones expected to compete in sub ₹ 40,000 price segment. Vivo V30 is likely to be priced at ₹ 33,999 and V30 Pro at ₹ 41,999, facing competition from iQOO Neo 9 Pro and OnePlus 12R in the segmen

Vivo V30 series is all set to launch in India on March 7, bringing two new smartphones to the market and are likely to increase the competition in the sub- ₹40,000 price segment. The two smartphones - Vivo V30 and Vivo V30 Pro - will be the successors to the Vivo V29 series, which was launched in October last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vivo V30 series price (expected): According to tipster Ashibhek Yadav, the Vivo V30 is expected to be priced at ₹33,999, while the Vivo V30 Pro could be priced at ₹41,999. If the V30 Pro is launched at around ₹40,000, it could face stiff competition from the incumbents in the segment - the iQOO Neo 9 Pro and OnePlus 12R. However, we'll have to wait for Vivo's official pricing announcement on March 7 for more clarity on the matter.

Vivo V30 specifications: The Vivo V30 is expected to feature a 6.78-inch Full HD+ OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate support. The smartphone is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC and could come with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. On the software front, the Vivo V30 is likely to run on Vivo's own FuntouchOS 14, which is based on the Android 14 operating system. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Vivo V30 could feature a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor with support for OIS and a 50MP ultra wide angle lens. There is also expected to be a 50MP autofocus sensor on the front of the smartphone to handle all selfie and video calling needs.

Vivo V30 Pro specifications: Vivo V30 Pro is also likely to feature the same 6.78-inch Full HD+ OLED panel with support for 120Hz refresh rate. On the processor front, however, the Vivo V30 Pro is likely to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset and support up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

The Vivo V30 Pro could feature a triple camera setup at the back with a 50MP Zeiss Sony IMX816 primary sensor with support for OIS, a 50MP Sony IMX920 sensor with OIS and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. There is also expected to be a 50MP Zeiss autofocus shooter on the front to handle all your selfie and video calling needs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

