Vivo V30 series to launch in India today: Expected price, specs, LIVE-STREAMING details and everything we know so far
Vivo V30 and Vivo V30 Pro will be launched in India today with a focus on delivering better camera performance. The two phones could be priced under the ₹45,000 price point and give tough competition to the incumbents in this space.
Vivo will launch its premium mid-range Vivo V30 series in India today with an inordinate focus on the camera system. The two phones - Vivo V30 and Vivo V30 Pro- are likely to add the competition in the under ₹40,000 price segment and add headaches for companies like Redmi, OnePlus and more.