Vivo V30, V30 Pro launched in India: Price, specs, launch offers and everything we know
Vivo V30 and V30 Pro feature the same 6.78 AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and also possess the same 5,000mAh battery pack and IP54 water and splash resistance certification.
Vivo has launched its premium mid-range V30 series in India with a starting price of ₹33,999. The two smartphones come with a major emphasis on cameras and are likely to challenge the rivals from other companies in this category including the iQOO Neo 9 Pro and OnePlus 12R.