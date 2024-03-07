Vivo has launched its premium mid-range V30 series in India with a starting price of ₹33,999. The two smartphones come with a major emphasis on cameras and are likely to challenge the rivals from other companies in this category including the iQOO Neo 9 Pro and OnePlus 12R. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vivo V30 specifications: Both the Vivo V30 and Vivo V30 Pro feature the same 6.78 inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2800 x 1260 pixels, HDR10+ support and 120Hz refresh rate. The two latest Vivo devices also run on the same Funtouch OS 14 custom skin based on Android 14.

The Vivo V30 and V30 Pro also feature the same 5,000mAh battery with suppoort for 80W fast charging and are IP54 dust and splash resistant, meaning they can handle a bit of water splashes but not total submersion. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Vivo V30 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, paired with the Adreno 720 GPU for handling all the graphics intensive tasks.The smartphone is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

On the camera front, the Vivo V30 features a triple camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor with a support for OIS and a 50MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 2MP portrait sensor in order to make up the numbers. The smartphone also features a 50MP f/2.0 sensor to the front with support for dual soft LED flash.

Vivo V30 Pro specifications: As mentioned earlier, the Vivo V30 Pro features the same 6.78 inch AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate as its sibling. However, things are different on the processor front with the Vivo V30 Pro coming powered by the MediaTek 8200 chipset paired with the Mali-G610MC6 GPU. The V30 Pro comes with support for up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In terms of cameras, the Vivo V30 Pro features a triple camera setup to the rear with a 50MP Sony IMX920 primary sensor with support for OIS, a 50MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom and a 50MP ultra-wide angle sensor. On the front, the V30 Pro also features a 50MP shooter with f/2.0 aperture and 119-degree field of view (FoV).

Vivo V30 Pro price in India: Vivo V30 will cost ₹33,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant and ₹35,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant and ₹37,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant.

Meanwhile, the Vivo V30 Pro is priced at ₹41,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant and ₹46,999 for the 12GB RAM/512GB storage option. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

