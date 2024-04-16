Vivo is rumored to be gearing up to introduce the Vivo V30e in India. According to several media reports, the smartphone is anticipated to hit the shelves in August, although some sources hint at an even sooner launch. The Vivo V30e is poised to join the lineup alongside the recently launched Vivo V30 and V30 Pro models.

Although Vivo has not officially confirmed any details regarding the Vivo V30e, leaks about its display and camera specifications have surfaced. As per 91 Mobiles, the Vivo V30e is expected to feature a 3D curved display and is rumored to be remarkably thin, making it possibly the thinnest smartphone to pack a 5,500 mAh battery.

The reported leaks also suggest that the rear camera setup may include a Sony IMX882 sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS), along with the signature aura light reminiscent of the Vivo V30 and V30 Pro.

Reportedly, the Vivo V30e is anticipated to be available in two color options: "Blue Green and Brown Red". Notably, leaked images indicate a departure from the rectangular camera module design seen in previous models, with the Vivo V30e sporting a circular camera module positioned on the top left of the phone.

Earlier reports speculate that the Vivo V30e could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset, coupled with 8 GB of RAM, and run on Android 14-based FunTouchOS.

Meanwhile, Vivo is also set to launch its latest smartphone, the Vivo T3x 5G, in India tomorrow (April 17). The company has recently confirmed the launch date through a post on X (formerly Twitter), stating that the unveiling will take place on April 17 at 12pm IST.

The Vivo T3x 5G boasts a distinct design with a large circular camera module located on the top left side of the back panel. This module houses two camera sensors along with an LED flash unit. The power button and volume rockers are neatly placed on the right edge for easy access.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!