Vivo V30e leaks: Thin design, 3D curved display, and Sony IMX882 sensor tipped
Vivo is rumored to launch the Vivo V30e in India, expected in August. Leaks hint at a thin design with a 3D curved display and a Sony IMX882 sensor for the rear camera. The phone may feature a circular camera module and could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset.
Vivo is rumored to be gearing up to introduce the Vivo V30e in India. According to several media reports, the smartphone is anticipated to hit the shelves in August, although some sources hint at an even sooner launch. The Vivo V30e is poised to join the lineup alongside the recently launched Vivo V30 and V30 Pro models.