Vivo V30e with 50MP camera, 5,500 mAh battery launching in India on May 2: Price, specs, launch offers and more
Vivo V30e with Textured Ribbon design and 5,500mAh battery to launch in India on May 2, featuring 'gem cut' design similar to OnePlus 12 and Realme 12 series. Available in Velvet Red and Silk Blue, with 3D Curved Display and dual camera setup including 50MP Sony IMX882 sensor.
Vivo has confirmed that its latest V series smartphone, the Vivo V30e with a unique textured ribbon design and 5,500mAh battery will be launched in India on May 2. The smartphone will grace the Indian market almost 2 months after the company launched the Vivo V30 and Vivo V30 smartphones in India.