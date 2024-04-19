Vivo V30e with Textured Ribbon design and 5,500mAh battery to launch in India on May 2, featuring 'gem cut' design similar to OnePlus 12 and Realme 12 series. Available in Velvet Red and Silk Blue, with 3D Curved Display and dual camera setup including 50MP Sony IMX882 sensor.

Vivo has confirmed that its latest V series smartphone, the Vivo V30e with a unique textured ribbon design and 5,500mAh battery will be launched in India on May 2. The smartphone will grace the Indian market almost 2 months after the company launched the Vivo V30 and Vivo V30 smartphones in India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Vivo V30e is confirmed to feature a 'gem-cut' design, similar to the round camera module seen on the recent OnePlus 12 and Realme 12 series devices. The smartphone will be available in two colour variants: Velvet Red and Silk Blue. The V30e is also confirmed to feature a 3D curved display on the front and smart colour temperature adjustment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The smartphone will also sport a dual rear camera setup, including a 50MP Sony IMX882 sensor and a secondary sensor with Aura Light. There will also be a 50MP eye autofocus shooter on the front to handle all the selfie and video calling requirements.

According to a report by Fonerena, the VivoV30e may feature a 6.78-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset and paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The upcoming smartphone is likely to run on Funtouch OS 14 based on Android 14 and come with IP64 water and dust resistance along with 44W fast charging. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vivo V30e price (expected): While Vivo hasn't made any official announcements about the pricing of the V30e, a look at the price of its predecessor, the Vivo V29e, can give an idea of the price range the new smartphone might fall into.

The Vivo V29e started at a price of ₹26,999 in India for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant, while the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant was priced at ₹28,999. Similarly, the Vivo V30e may also be priced below the ₹30,000 mark in India.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!