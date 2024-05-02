Vivo has added fire to the already competitive sub- ₹30,000 price segment in India with the launch of the Vivo V30e smartphone. The camera-focused smartphone starts at a price of ₹27,999 in India, giving tough competition to the likes of Realme 12 Pro, Nothing Phone 2a and OnePlus Nord CE 4.

Vivo V30e price in India:

Vivo V30e starts at ₹27,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant and ₹29,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant. Moreover, customers can further reduce the price of this device by availing a 10% instant discount using HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank cards.The latest smartphone will be available on Flipkart, Vivo's own website and retail stores from May 9.

Vivo V30e specs:

The V30e features a 6.78 inch Full HD AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate with a resolution of 2400 ×1080 pixels. In terms of processor, the Vivo V30e is powered by the Octa Core Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset based on 4nm TSMC process and is paired with the Adreno 710 GPU for all the graphics intensive tasks. The smartphone will be paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. Moreover, there is also option to expand storage via the microSD card slot.

The latest smartphone runs on Funtouch 14 based on Android 14 operating system. Moreover, Vivo is promising 3 years of Android updates and 4 years of security patches with this device.

Vivo V30e packs a massive 5,500mAh battery that can be charged via a 44W adapter bundled inside the box. The phone is available in two colour variants Silk Blue and Velvet Red. Other features of the phone include IP64 dust and water resistance, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 6, 5G and a USB Type-C port (USB 2.0).

For optics, the phone packs a dual camera setup to the back including a 50MP SonyIMX 882 primary sensor with support for OIS and Aura light and an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens. Moreover, the phone also comes with a 50MP front facing shooter that is claimed to take crisp and detail rich pictures.

