Active Stocks
Thu May 02 2024 15:46:32
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 1,575.80 -2.95%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 167.35 1.45%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 313.45 3.91%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 369.35 1.72%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,027.95 1.99%
Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  Vivo V30e with Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, 50MP selfie camera launched in India: Price, specs, launch offers and more
BackBack

Vivo V30e with Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, 50MP selfie camera launched in India: Price, specs, launch offers and more

Livemint

Vivo V30e comes with 120Hz refresh rate, Adreno 710 GPU, microSD card slot, IP64 dust and water resistance, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 6, 5G support, and USB Type-C port in Silk Blue and Velvet Red color options.

Vivo V30e launched in India, starts at a price of ₹27,999. (Mint/Aman Gupta)Premium
Vivo V30e launched in India, starts at a price of 27,999. (Mint/Aman Gupta)

Vivo has added fire to the already competitive sub- 30,000 price segment in India with the launch of the Vivo V30e smartphone. The camera-focused smartphone starts at a price of 27,999 in India, giving tough competition to the likes of Realme 12 Pro, Nothing Phone 2a and OnePlus Nord CE 4.

Vivo V30e price in India: 

Vivo V30e starts at 27,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant and 29,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant. Moreover, customers can further reduce the price of this device by availing a 10% instant discount using HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank cards.The latest smartphone will be available on Flipkart, Vivo's own website and retail stores from May 9.

Vivo V30e specs: 

The V30e features a 6.78 inch Full HD AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate with a resolution of 2400 ×1080 pixels. In terms of processor, the Vivo V30e is powered by the Octa Core Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset based on 4nm TSMC process and is paired with the Adreno 710 GPU for all the graphics intensive tasks. The smartphone will be paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. Moreover, there is also option to expand storage via the microSD card slot. 

The latest smartphone runs on Funtouch 14 based on Android 14 operating system. Moreover, Vivo is promising 3 years of Android updates and 4 years of security patches with this device. 

Vivo V30e packs a massive 5,500mAh battery that can be charged via a 44W adapter bundled inside the box. The phone is available in two colour variants Silk Blue and Velvet Red. Other features of the phone include IP64 dust and water resistance, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 6, 5G and a USB Type-C port (USB 2.0).

For optics, the phone packs a dual camera setup to the back including a 50MP SonyIMX 882 primary sensor with support for OIS and Aura light and an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens. Moreover, the phone also comes with a 50MP front facing shooter that is claimed to take crisp and detail rich pictures.

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 02 May 2024, 12:55 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue