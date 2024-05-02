Vivo V30e with Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, 50MP selfie camera launched in India: Price, specs, launch offers and more
Vivo V30e comes with 120Hz refresh rate, Adreno 710 GPU, microSD card slot, IP64 dust and water resistance, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 6, 5G support, and USB Type-C port in Silk Blue and Velvet Red color options.
Vivo has added fire to the already competitive sub- ₹30,000 price segment in India with the launch of the Vivo V30e smartphone. The camera-focused smartphone starts at a price of ₹27,999 in India, giving tough competition to the likes of Realme 12 Pro, Nothing Phone 2a and OnePlus Nord CE 4.