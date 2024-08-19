Vivo's camera-centric mid-range smartphone, the Vivo V40, is going on sale in India today, intensifying the competition in the sub- ₹40,000 segment. Although the V40 features a less powerful processor compared to its rivals at this price range, it compensates with ZEISS-supported optics, an IP68 rating, and a substantial 5,500 mAh battery, all within a sleek design.

Vivo V40 specifications:

Vivo V40 boasts a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 4500 nits, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 480Hz touch sampling rate. It runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, coupled with an Adreno 720 GPU to manage graphics-intensive tasks. The device offers up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB of storage capacity.

On the optics front, the Vivo V40 features a dual-camera setup on the rear, including a 50MP Samsung ISOCELL GNJ sensor with ZEISS optics and OIS, alongside a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens. For selfies and video calls, there is a 50MP front facing shooter that is capable of 4K video recording.

V40 runs on Funtouch OS 14 based on Android 14 operating system and the Chinese smartphone maker has promised 2 years of OS updates and 3 years of security patches with these phones. There's a massive 5,500 mAh battery packed inside with support for 80W fast charging. Moreover, the phone also gets IP68 water and dust resistance, meaning taking the phone out during showers or even swimming sessions should not be an issue.

Vivo V40 Price:

Vivo V40 is priced at ₹34,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant, ₹36,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant and ₹41,999 for the 12GB RAM/512GB storage option. It comes in three colourways: Ganges Blue, Lotus Purple and Titanium Grey.

The V40 can be bought from Flipkart, Vivo India e-store, and Vivo's partner retail outlets. HDFC and SBI card holders purchasing the phone online are eligible for a flat 10 percent instant discount or a 10 percent exchange bonus.

