Vivo V40 goes on first sale in India: Price, launch offers, specifications and more
The Vivo V40, with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, 6.78-inch AMOLED display, and IP68 rating, goes on sale in India. It includes ZEISS optics and a 5,500 mAh battery, starting at ₹34,999.
Vivo's camera-centric mid-range smartphone, the Vivo V40, is going on sale in India today, intensifying the competition in the sub- ₹40,000 segment. Although the V40 features a less powerful processor compared to its rivals at this price range, it compensates with ZEISS-supported optics, an IP68 rating, and a substantial 5,500 mAh battery, all within a sleek design.