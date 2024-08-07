Vivo V40, Vivo V40 Pro with 6.78 inch AMOLED display, IP68 rating launched in India: Price, specs, and more
Vivo V40 series debuts in India with AMOLED display, IP68 rating, and 5,500 mAh battery. V40 priced from ₹34,999 with up to 12GB RAM. V40 Pro starts at ₹49,999 featuring Mediatek Dimensity 9200+ processor and 50MP triple rear cameras.
Vivo has just launched its camera focused V40 series in India with a starting price of ₹34,999. The two devices Vivo V40 and Vivo V40 Pro comes with a 1.5K AMOLED display, IP68 water and dust resistance rating, Android 14 based on Funtouch OS and a massive 5,500 mAh battery.