Vivo V40 series debuts in India with AMOLED display, IP68 rating, and 5,500 mAh battery. V40 priced from ₹ 34,999 with up to 12GB RAM. V40 Pro starts at ₹ 49,999 featuring Mediatek Dimensity 9200+ processor and 50MP triple rear cameras.

Vivo has just launched its camera focused V40 series in India with a starting price of ₹34,999. The two devices Vivo V40 and Vivo V40 Pro comes with a 1.5K AMOLED display, IP68 water and dust resistance rating, Android 14 based on Funtouch OS and a massive 5,500 mAh battery. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vivo V40 series price in India: Vivo V40 is priced at ₹34,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage model, ₹36,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant and ₹41,999 for the top end 12GB RAM/512GB model.

Vivo V40 Pro starts at ₹49,999 for the 8GB/256GB storage model and ₹55,999 for the 12GB RAM/512GB storage variant. Moreover, the price {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vivo V40 specifications: Vivo V40 features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2800 x 1260 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR 10+ certification and a peak brightness of 4500 nits.

The phone runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset and is paired with Adreno 720 GPU for handling all the graphics-intensive tasks. It is paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

On the optics front, there is a dual camera setup to the back with a 50MP Samsung ISOCELL GNJ sensor with ZEISS optics and OIS support and a 50MP ultra-wide angle lens. For selfies and video calls, there is a 50MP front facing shooter that is capable of 4K video recording. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As mentioned earlier, both the V40 and V40 Pro run on Funtouch OS 14 based based on Android 14 operating system and the Chinese smartphone maker has promised 2 years of OS updates and 3 years of security patches with these phones. There's a massive 5,500 mAh battery packed inside with support for 80W fast charging.

Vivo V40 Pro specifications Vivo V40 Pro features the same 6.78 inch 1.5K AMOLED display as its sibling with 4500 nits peak brightness and 480Hz touch sampling rate. It runs on Mediatek Dimensity 9200+ processor and is paired with Immortalis-G715 GPU for handling graphics intensive tasks.