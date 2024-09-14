Vivo V40e key specifications leaked ahead of anticipated India launch: Display, processor, battery and all we know | Mint

Vivo V40e key specifications leaked ahead of anticipated India launch: Display, processor, battery and all we know
The upcoming Vivo V40e smartphone is expected to launch in India by late September, featuring a MediaTek 7300 processor, up to 8GB RAM, and a 5,500 mAh battery with 80W fast charging. It may also adopt a design inspired by the iPhone 16 Pro series.
Vivo has been on a roll with its product launches for the past few weeks and if a new report is to be believed the Chinese smartphone maker could be gearing up for the launch of another smartphone in the Indian market. The specifications of this new device, Vivo V40e have been leaked via a new Mysmartprice report giving us a hint at what's to come.