The upcoming Vivo V40e smartphone is expected to launch in India by late September, featuring a MediaTek 7300 processor, up to 8GB RAM, and a 5,500 mAh battery with 80W fast charging. It may also adopt a design inspired by the iPhone 16 Pro series.

Vivo has been on a roll with its product launches for the past few weeks and if a new report is to be believed the Chinese smartphone maker could be gearing up for the launch of another smartphone in the Indian market. The specifications of this new device, Vivo V40e have been leaked via a new Mysmartprice report giving us a hint at what's to come. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the report, Vivo V40e could debut by the end of September but an exact launch date hasn't been finalized yet. Moreover, the phone could take some major cues from the iPhone 16 Pro series's Desert Titanium colourway and come in a Royal Bronze finish while details about another colour are scarce.

Reportedly, the V40e is expected to be powered by the MediaTek 7300 processor and come with up to 8GB of RAM. It could run on FunTouch OS 14 based on Android 14. Notably, this is the same processor that debuted in India with the CMF Phone 1 and has since then been seen on many other devices like Oppo Reno 12 Pro and Motorola Razr 50. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The V40e is expected to come in a slim 3D curved design with a peak brightness of 4,500 nits and Vivo could market it as India's slimmest smartphone yet. The phone is also said to come with a massive 5,500 mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging, much like its elder siblings.