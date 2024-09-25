Vivo V40e launched in India with MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor: Check price, specifications and more
Vivo has launched the V40e in India, expanding its V40 series. Priced from Rs. 28,999, the smartphone features a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, dual 50MP cameras, a 5,500mAh battery, and a sleek AMOLED display. Pre-orders are open, with sales starting on October 2.
Chinese tech giant Vivo has expanded its V40 series in India with the launch of the Vivo V40e, a mid-range smartphone. Joining the previously released Vivo V40 and V40 Pro, the new handset comes equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, dual 50MP rear cameras, and a large 5,500mAh battery.