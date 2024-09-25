Vivo has launched the V40e in India, expanding its V40 series. Priced from Rs. 28,999, the smartphone features a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, dual 50MP cameras, a 5,500mAh battery, and a sleek AMOLED display. Pre-orders are open, with sales starting on October 2.

Chinese tech giant Vivo has expanded its V40 series in India with the launch of the Vivo V40e, a mid-range smartphone. Joining the previously released Vivo V40 and V40 Pro, the new handset comes equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, dual 50MP rear cameras, and a large 5,500mAh battery.

Pricing Priced competitively, the Vivo V40e starts at Rs. 28,999 for the base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, while the 256GB variant is available for Rs. 30,999. The smartphone will be offered in two color options, Mint Green and Royal Bronze, giving buyers stylish choices.

Pre-orders for the Vivo V40e are currently open on Flipkart and Vivo's official website, with the phone scheduled to go on sale from October 2. Buyers can also take advantage of special offers, including no-cost EMI plans of up to six months and a 10 percent discount through HDFC and SBI cards. Additionally, there is an exchange bonus available for online customers.

Specifications and Features The Vivo V40e, which sports a sleek 6.77-inch full-HD+ 3D curved AMOLED display, offers users a high-quality visual experience with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ compatibility, and SGS-certified low blue light emission. One standout feature is its Wet Touch capability, allowing the phone's screen to remain responsive even with wet hands.

At its core, the Vivo V40e is powered by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage for everyday tasks. The phone runs on Vivo’s custom FuntouchOS 14, which is built on the latest Android 14 operating system.

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the V40e's dual rear camera setup, which includes a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS) and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. An additional Aura Light provides better illumination for low-light shots. On the front, the phone boasts a 50MP selfie camera capable of recording 4K video, just like the rear camera. Advanced AI features such as the AI Eraser and AI Photo Enhancer ensure users can edit photos with ease.