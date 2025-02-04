Vivo has announced its upcoming flagship smartphone, the V50, featuring a quad-curved display, improved durability with IP68/IP69 ratings, and a 6,000mAh battery. The device is expected to launch in India on February 18, pending confirmation.

Tech giant Vivo has officially revealed its upcoming flagship smartphone, the Vivo V50, ahead of its anticipated launch in India. While numerous leaks and rumours had hinted at its specifications, Vivo has now disclosed most details about the V50 on its official website, with a few key specifications still under wraps.

Display One of the most striking changes in the Vivo V50 is its shift to a quad-curved display, a departure from the dual-curved panel seen on the V40. This means that the screen now features subtle curves on all four edges, enhancing both aesthetics and ergonomics. The device maintains a familiar look overall but adopts a more rounded profile, refining its premium appearance.

Durability Vivo has also significantly improved the phone's durability. The V50 now boasts an official IP68 and IP69 rating, making it resistant to dust and capable of withstanding high-pressure water jets.

Camera On the rear, the V50 retains the keyhole-shaped camera module seen in the previous model. However, all three cameras now utilise 50MP sensors. This includes the primary camera, an ultrawide lens, and even the front-facing camera, promising high-resolution photography across all shooting scenarios. Additionally, Vivo's Aura Light feature, which enhances low-light imaging, has been expanded in size, suggesting improved night photography capabilities.

Battery The V50 houses a substantial 6,000mAh battery. It is also expected to run on Vivo’s latest Funtouch OS 15, which could introduce several AI-driven features, some of which have already debuted on the company’s flagship X200 Pro. However, Vivo has yet to confirm the device’s processor and charging speed. Previous reports suggest it will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, though this remains unverified.

Expected launch date Reports indicate that the Vivo V50 could make its debut in India on 18 February, though official confirmation is still awaited.