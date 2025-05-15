Vivo V50 Elite Edition launched in India with TWS 3e earphones, priced at ₹41,999

Vivo India has officially launched the V50 Elite Edition in India, expanding its mid-range smartphone portfolio. The newly launched handset arrives with a notable value addition — the Vivo TWS 3e earphones included in the box — and is available in a single configuration featuring 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

The Elite Edition bears strong resemblance to the standard Vivo V50 that debuted earlier in February. However, it brings with it a fresh Rose Red finish and slightly refined features aimed at premium users.

Key Specifications and Features Under the hood, the Vivo V50 Elite Edition is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor and runs on FuntouchOS 15 based on Android 15. Vivo has confirmed that the device will receive three years of operating system upgrades and four years of security patches.

It sports a 6.77-inch quad-curved AMOLED display with full-HD+ resolution, up to 120Hz refresh rate, and peak local brightness of 4,500 nits. Designed for immersive visuals and fluid scrolling, the display is one of the highlights of the device.

On the camera front, the handset features a dual rear camera setup developed in collaboration with Zeiss. It includes a 50MP primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 50MP ultra-wide lens. Selfie enthusiasts can rely on the 50MP front-facing camera, complemented by an Aura Light feature and AI-assisted photo editing tools.

The device is backed by a substantial 6,000mAh battery that supports 90W wired fast charging. Connectivity options include dual 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, OTG, and USB Type-C (USB 3.2). The phone also comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner and boasts IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. It measures 163.29 x 76.72 x 7.57 mm and weighs 199 grams.

Pricing and availability The Vivo V50 Elite Edition is priced at ₹41,999 for the 12GB + 512GB variant. It is currently available for purchase through Amazon, Flipkart, and select offline retail outlets. Customers purchasing the device online can avail themselves of up to ₹3,000 instant cashback via HDFC, SBI, and Axis Bank cards, or opt for an exchange bonus of the same value. Additionally, no-cost EMI options are offered for up to six months.

Offline buyers can also access a ₹3,000 instant discount through cards from banks including SBI, Kotak, HSBC, Yes Bank, and others. They are also eligible for Vivo’s V-upgrade programme, which provides a ₹3,000 exchange bonus.

For comparison, the standard Vivo V50 is priced at ₹40,999 for the same 12GB + 512GB configuration, with lower-tier options starting at ₹34,999.

Included Vivo TWS 3e earphones Bundled with the handset are the Vivo TWS 3e earphones in a Dark Indigo colour. Originally launched in August 2024, these earphones feature 11mm drivers, cashmere biofibre diaphragms, and tuning by the Golden Ear Acoustics Lab. They offer up to 30dB adaptive active noise cancellation, AI-driven call noise reduction, and a gaming mode with 88ms low latency. The total claimed battery life, including the case, is up to 42 hours. The TWS 3e units also come with an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.