As the euphoria surrounding the launch of Vivo's X200 series begins to die down, the Chinese smartphone giant could be planning to launch another new phone in the country. While rumours about the Vivo V50 have been circulating for some time now, we now have the first concrete leaks that give us an idea of what the new smartphone could feature and how it might be priced.

Vivo V50 specifications: According to a leak by tipster Abhishek Yadav, the Vivo V50 is likely to feature a 6.7-inch quad-curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor and run on FunTouch 15 based on Android 15.

If true, this would be the third year in a row that Vivo has not changed its processor. Remember that the Vivo V30 and Vivo V40 were also powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC.

In terms of optics, the phone could feature a dual 50MP setup on the back, but the tipster did not go into detail on whether the second sensor will be a telephoto lens or an ultra-wide angle lens. There is also expected to be a 50MP shooter on the front for selfies.

The V50 is expected to get a major upgrade in the battery department, with a 6,000mAh battery compared to the 5,500mAh found on its predecessor. The phone could come with support for 90W fast charging and also feature IP68 and IP69 water resistance ratings.