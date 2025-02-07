Vivo has officially announced the launch of its latest V-series smartphones, which could include the Vivo V50 and Vivo V50 Pro, on 17 February at noon. As with previous iterations, the V50 series is expected to place a strong emphasis on camera capabilities, with teasers highlighting a significant focus on professional-grade photography features.

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has been steadily teasing details of the upcoming handsets, with the recurring phrase "so pro" appearing in multiple promotional materials. This suggests that the V50 series will bring notable enhancements to its camera technology. The V-series has long been recognised for its imaging prowess, particularly through its collaboration with Zeiss for advanced lens technology, which continues with the new models.

In the teasers shared by Vivo, glimpses of the front and back panels of the V50 series have provided key design insights. The devices will feature a dual-camera system housed within a compact, circular module. Below the camera unit, there is a subtle design extension that accommodates a small LED ring for flash. This setup hints at improved low-light photography capabilities.

The images further confirm that the volume rocker and power button will be positioned along the right edge of the handset. Additionally, the design showcases slightly rounded edges, which should contribute to a comfortable grip. The display appears nearly flat but features a subtle curve towards the edges, offering a balanced experience for users who appreciate both flat and curved screen designs.

A particularly striking element revealed in the teaser is the colour of the device. One of the showcased models sports a deep wine hue, a relatively uncommon shade in the smartphone market. Alongside this, Vivo has also confirmed that the V50 series will incorporate artificial intelligence (AI) features, though specifics remain under wraps.