Tech giant Vivo is reportedly gearing up to launch its new V50 smartphone in February 2025. Although the company has yet to confirm the release date, leaked information about the device's pricing and specifications has surfaced online.

According to tipster Abhishek Yadav on social platform X, the Vivo V50 may carry a starting price of ₹37,999 in India. While Yadav expresses some scepticism regarding the leak, he suggests that the price will remain within the sub- ₹40,000 segment. For context, the Vivo V40 was introduced at ₹34,999, indicating a potential price increase of ₹3,000 for the newer model. However, it is essential to note that Vivo has not officially confirmed any of these details, and consumers should approach this information cautiously.

Regarding specifications, the Vivo V50 appears to borrow heavily from the Vivo V40.

Leaks indicate that the smartphone will be equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor. The dual rear camera setup is expected to remain unchanged, featuring two 50MP sensors. A 50MP front camera is also likely to be included for selfies, mirroring the camera configuration of its predecessor. Additionally, the design of the V50 is anticipated to be similar to the V40 series.

However, the Vivo V50 is expected to sport a larger battery with improved charging capabilities. The upcoming device could house a 6,000mAh battery, a step up from the V40’s 5,500mAh capacity. Charging speeds may also see an upgrade, with support for 90W fast charging compared to the previous 80W. Furthermore, the V50 might come with both IP68 and IP69 ratings, offering better protection against water submersion, a feature typically reserved for premium smartphones.