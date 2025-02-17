Vivo has launched its latest camera focused smartphone in India, the Vivo V50 with a massive 6,000mAh battery, optical in-display fingerprint sensor and a Quad curved AMOLED display. The smartphone will give competition to the Oppo Reno 14 Pro and OnePlus 13R among other camera focused phones in this category.

Vivo V50 specifications: Vivo V50 features a 6.77 inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 4,500nits of peak brightness. The new Vivo device is IP68 and IP69 rated for water and dust resistance, meaning it can not only be submerged in up to 1.5 meter of water for 30 minutes but also handle hot/cold water jets from any direction.

The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor and is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 2.2 storage. Notably, this is the third straight generation in Vivo's V series that is powered by the same chipset.

For optics, the phone sports a dual camera setup to the back with a 50MP primary sensor and a 50MP wide angle lens. On the front, there is a 50MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

The V50 packs a massive 6,000mAh battery with support for 90W of wired fast charging. It runs on the latest Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15 and the company has promised 3 years of OS updates and 4 years of security patches with the device.

Vivo V50 price: Vivo V50 is priced at ₹34,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant, ₹36,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant and ₹40,999 for the top end 12GB RAM/512GB model. The phone will be available to buy in Rose Red, Titanium Grey and Starry Night colourways.