Vivo V50e with MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor launched in India: Price, features and more

Vivo has officially launched the Vivo V50e in India, expanding its popular V-series line-up. This smartphone is positioned as a mid-range contender and arrived as a more affordable sibling to the Vivo V50.

Pricing in India The Vivo V50e is priced at ₹28,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model and ₹30,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant. Pre-orders are currently live across Amazon, Flipkart, and Vivo India’s official e-store. The smartphone will be available for purchase starting 17 April.

Specifications and features The Vivo V50e is powered by MediaTek’s newly announced 4nm Dimensity 7300 chipset, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. Buyers can opt for either 128GB or 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. Running on Android 15 with Vivo’s Funtouch OS 15 skin, the phone promises longevity with three years of major software updates and four years of security patches.

A key highlight of the V50e is its camera system. The dual rear camera unit is headlined by a 50MP Sony IMX882 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an f/1.79 aperture, accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide lens offering a 116-degree field of view. On the front, users will find another 50MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

The device sports a 6.77-inch quad-curved AMOLED display with a full-HD+ resolution (1,080x2,392 pixels). It supports up to 120Hz refresh rate, 300Hz touch sampling, and an impressive peak brightness of 1,800 nits. The display is protected by Diamond Shield Glass and holds certifications including SGS Low Blue Light and HDR10+ support for enhanced viewing.

Backed by a sizeable 5,600mAh battery, the Vivo V50e supports 90W wired fast charging, which Vivo claims can deliver substantial power in just minutes. The smartphone also features an in-display fingerprint scanner and has received IP68 and IP69 ratings.

In terms of connectivity, the V50e supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, OTG, and USB Type-C. The handset comes in two finishes — Pearl White and Sapphire Blue.