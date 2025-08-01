Vivo V60 5G confirmed to launch in India on 12th August: Price, processor, camera and everything expected

After confirming that it's bringing its photography-focused Vivo V60 smartphone to India, the Chinese smartphone maker has also confirmed the official launch date of the upcoming device. The Vivo V60 will launch in India on 12 August at 12 noon and will officially be the successor to the Vivo V50, which coincidentally also made its debut earlier in the year.

Ahead of the launch, Vivo has revealed the official colour variants, processor and other details about the device. Here's a look at what to expect from the upcoming phone.

Vivo V60 5G colour variants and design: Vivo V60 5G will be available in India in three colour variants: Mist Gray, Moonlit Blue and Auspicious Gold. The phone will come with a design similar to what we have come to expect from Vivo's V series, with a curved back and a pill-shaped camera module on the back. The camera island features the ZEISS branding, while there is an unmistakable round ring on its right that is likely the Aura Light we've seen on previous models.

Vivo V60 5G expected specifications: Vivo V60 5G is confirmed to feature a quad-curved display and an IP68 and IP69 rating for water and dust resistance. After three successive generations of having the same Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, Vivo is finally set to upgrade the chipset on the V60, which will come powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset with up to 12GB of RAM support.

The phone will pack a 6,500mAh battery with support for 90W of wired fast charging. It will run on Vivo's FunTouchOS 15 based on Android 15.

As for optics, the phone will come with a triple-camera setup with ZEISS branding. It will include a 50MP Sony IMX766 shooter with OIS, a 50MP Sony IMX882 telephoto lens with OIS, and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. On the front will be a 50MP selfie shooter with up to 92° angle support.