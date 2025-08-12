Vivo V60 5G with Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, 6,500mAh battery launched in India: Price, specifications and more

Vivo has launched its new camera-focused V60 5G smartphone in India, featuring the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, an AMOLED display, IP68/IP69 water resistance, and a triple-camera setup. The phone will go head-to-head with the likes of Oppo Reno 14 and OnePlus 13R in the sub- ₹50,000 price segment.

Vivo V60 5G price Vivo V60 5G is priced at ₹36,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant, ₹38,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant, ₹40,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage model, and ₹45,999 for the top-end 12GB RAM/512GB storage option.

Pre-bookings for the Vivo V60 5G start today, and the phone will be available via Vivo’s own website, Amazon, Flipkart, and offline outlets from August 19.

The Vivo V60 will be available in three colour options: Mist Gray, Moonlit Blue, and Auspicious Gold.

Vivo V60 5G specifications The Vivo V60 5G features a 6.77-inch 120Hz quad-curved AMOLED display with 5,000 nits peak brightness and a resolution of 2392×1080 pixels. It comes with IP68 and IP69 water- and dust-resistance ratings, meaning it can potentially withstand submersion in up to 1.5 metres of water for around 80 minutes.

The device is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor with support for 8GB, 12GB, or 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

For optics, the V60 sports a triple rear camera setup with ZEISS branding, including a 50MP primary shooter with OIS, a 50MP telephoto lens, and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter. The front camera houses a 50MP sensor for selfies and video calls.

Compared to its predecessor, Vivo has made a significant jump in battery capacity, equipping the V60 with a 6,500mAh battery and 90W wired fast charging. The phone runs on Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15, and Vivo promises four years of Android updates and six years of security patches.

