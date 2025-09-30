Vivo V60e 5G leaks: Expected price, variants, features and launch date tipped for India debut

Vivo is gearing up to introduce a new addition to its popular V series in India with the launch of the Vivo V60e 5G. The smartphone is expected to arrive as a more affordable option within the line-up, with reports suggesting it will sit below the pricing of other V-series handsets.

In the run-up to the launch, several leaks have surfaced, shedding light on the handset’s features and potential pricing. Notably, e-commerce giant Flipkart has been accused of prematurely listing details of the phone, sparking speculation about its cost and available variants.

Pricing and Storage Options According to well-known tipster Paras Guglani, screenshots from Flipkart hinted at three storage configurations: 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. The leaked pricing places the models at ₹28,749, ₹30,749, and ₹32,749, respectively. While these figures appear promising for a mid-range device, the official prices will only be confirmed once the company makes its announcement.

Specifications and Features One of the standout rumours surrounding the Vivo V60e 5G is its 200MP primary camera, which, if accurate, would make it the first device in its category to feature such a sensor. The phone is also said to sport an 85mm telephoto lens, enhancing its photography credentials.

Durability seems to be another focus, with an IP68 rating tipped for the device, ensuring resistance against dust and water. The handset is expected to be available in two finishes – Elite Purple and Noble Gold – with a design language that closely mirrors the previously launched Vivo V60.

Powering the smartphone could be the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM. A 6500mAh battery with 90W wired charging support is also anticipated, alongside an OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, promising smooth performance and long-lasting usage.

