Vivo V60e launched in India with 200MP camera, 90W fast charging: Price, specifications, availability

Vivo has launched its latest addition to the V-series lineup, the ‘Vivo V60e’, in India, expanding its mid-range smartphone portfolio ahead of the festive season. Launched on October 7, the new handset is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It runs on Android 15-based FuntouchOS 15, promising smooth multitasking and enhanced user experience.

Vivo V60e: Pricing in India In India, the Vivo V60e starts at ₹29,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB + 256GB version is priced at ₹31,999, while the top-tier model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage costs ₹33,999. The device is available in two colour finishes, catering to different style preferences. The smartphone will be available to purchase from the company’s official website and other authorised retail stores.

Vivo V60e: Specifications Display and Design The smartphone boasts a 6.77-inch Quad Curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1,600 nits peak brightness, and support for 1.07 billion colours. It also comes with Diamond Shield Glass protection and Low Blue Light certification, enhancing durability and visual comfort.

Camera and AI Capabilities Photography enthusiasts will find plenty to like, with a dual-rear camera setup headlined by a 200-megapixel primary sensor supporting OIS, 30x zoom, and 85mm portrait imaging. It is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens and an Aura Light system that doubles as an LED flash.

At the front, the device houses a 50-megapixel Eye Auto-Focus Group Selfie Camera within a hole-punch cutout. Vivo claims it is the first smartphone in India to feature AI Festival Portrait, AI Four Season Portrait, and Image Expander modes, offering creative flexibility for users.

Battery and Connectivity The V60e is equipped with a 6,500mAh battery that supports 90W wired fast charging. Connectivity options include NFC, an IR Blaster, and a 360-degree Omnidirectional Antenna for reliable network access.

