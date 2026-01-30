Subscribe

Vivo V70 and V70 Elite India launch teased as Flipkart microsite goes live: What to expect

Vivo has confirmed the upcoming launch of its V70 series in India. The lineup will include the Vivo V70 and Vivo V70 Elite, featuring Snapdragon chipsets, Zeiss-powered cameras, AMOLED displays and Flipkart availability.

Updated30 Jan 2026, 06:06 PM IST
Advertisement
Vivo has confirmed that its V70 series smartphones will be launched in India soon.
Vivo has confirmed that its V70 series smartphones will be launched in India soon. (Vivo)

By Govind Choudhary

Govind Choudhary is a Senior Content Producer for Mint with over 04 years of experience covering technology and automobiles. He holds a Master's diploma in Mass Communication and Journalism from IGNOU and a bachelor’s degree in Mass Communication from Symbiosis International University. He has previously worked as a Correspondent for The Indian Express Group. He is also a passionate storyteller and an avid cinema enthusiast.

AI Quick Read

Vivo has confirmed that its V70 series smartphones will be launched in India soon. The Chinese smartphone brand revealed the development on Friday, alongside the launch of a dedicated microsite that confirms key details about the upcoming lineup.

The Vivo V70 series will consist of two models, the Vivo V70 and the Vivo V70 Elite, both of which are expected to target the premium mid-range segment.

Flipkart availability confirmed

A dedicated microsite for the Vivo V70 series has gone live on Flipkart, confirming that the smartphones will be available for purchase through the e-commerce platform once launched. While Vivo has not announced an official launch date yet, the company is expected to share more details in the coming weeks.

Advertisement

Snapdragon chipsets

Vivo has confirmed that both phones in the V70 lineup will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets. The Vivo V70 will feature the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, while the higher-end Vivo V70 Elite will be equipped with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC.

Both models will also come with Zeiss-branded rear camera systems, continuing Vivo’s collaboration with the optics brand for its premium smartphones.

Expected Pricing and Colour Options

According to recent leaks, the Vivo V70 series could be priced under Rs. 55,000 in India. The standard Vivo V70 is tipped to launch in Passion Red and Lemon Yellow colour options. Meanwhile, the Vivo V70 Elite is expected to be available in Passion Red, Sand Beige and Black finishes.

Advertisement
Also Read | Apple beats Samsung, Xiaomi and Vivo, leads 2025 global smartphone shipments

Display and camera Specifications

The Vivo V70 and Vivo V70 Elite are anticipated to feature 6.59-inch Full HD+ AMOLED displays with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. On the camera front, both smartphones are expected to sport a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 50-megapixel telephoto lens offering 3x optical zoom.

Also Read | Vivo X200T vs Oppo Reno 15 Pro: Price, display, battery and more compared

Battery

The standard Vivo V70 is said to pack a 6,500mAh battery with support for 55W wired fast charging. It is also tipped to feature an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. Battery and durability details for the Vivo V70 Elite are yet to be officially confirmed.

Advertisement

More information regarding pricing, availability and full specifications is expected closer to the official launch.

 
 
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Business NewsTechnologyGadgetsVivo V70 and V70 Elite India launch teased as Flipkart microsite goes live: What to expect