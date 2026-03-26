Vivo V70 FE confirmed to launched in India: Launch date, expected specs and all you need to know

Soon after the Vivo V70 and V70 Elite launch, Vivo has officially confirmed the launch date for the V70 FE in India. The phone is scheduled to debut next month with a 200MP primary shooter and a dual-camera setup. While Vivo is keeping the specs of the phone under wraps for now, leaks have revealed much of the details about the device.

Vivo V70 FE launch date: The Vivo V70 FE will officially launch in India on April 2, 2026, at 12:00 PM. According to the company, the device will run on OriginOS 6 and focuses heavily on all-day performance and user-centric design.

The official teaser for the phone confirms that it will feature a 200MP primary shooter on the back while coming in two colour options.

View full Image View full Image Vivo V70 FE colour variants

Vivo V70 FE (Leaked specifications): Leaks suggest that the Vivo V70 FE could come with a 6.83-inch 1.5K flat AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1900 nits of peak brightness. The phone is expected to come with an IP68 and IP69 water and dust protection rating, meaning it should be able to withstand being submerged in up to 1.5 meters of water for 30 minutes.

On the performance front, the upcoming Vivo device is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo processor. It could be paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

For the camera, the V70 FE could feature a dual-camera setup with a 200MP primary shooter with a Samsung HP5 sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with a 120-degree field of view. The camera could also come with support for Vivo's signature Aura lighting setup along with up to 30x telephoto zoom.

On the front, the phone could come with a 50MP shooter with Eye Autofocus for selfies and video calls.

The Vivo mid-ranger is expected to come with an enormous 7000mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging. Much like other Vivo phones launched this year, the V70 FE is expected to come running on OriginOS 6 based on Android 16, with a promise of 4 years of OS updates and 6 years of security updates.