Vivo V70, V70 Elite with 1.5K AMOLED display, 6,500 mAH battery launched in India: Price, specs, launch offers and more

Vivo has introduced its V70 series in India with a 1.5K AMOLED display, a 6,500mAh battery and fast charging support. The Chinese smartphone maker has introduced two new variants in the V70 lineup, the vanilla V70 and the V70 Elite.

Here's everything you need to know about the V70 and V70 Elite.

Vivo V70 and V70 Elite price: The Vivo V70 is priced at ₹45,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant and ₹49,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage model.

Meanwhile, the Vivo V70 Elite is priced at ₹51,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage model, ₹56,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB variant, and ₹61,999 for the 12GB RAM/512GB model.

As part of the launch offers, Vivo is offering up to 10% instant discount on SBI, Kotak, DBS, AmEx, HSBC, IDFC, Yes Bank and Bank of Baroda cards, or up to a 10% upgrade exchange bonus. The company is also offering up to 70% assured buyback at ₹499 and up to 40% off on V-Shield SDP starting at ₹899.

The devices are available to pre-book from today. Meanwhile, they will be available to buy from Vivo's own website, Amazon, Flipkart and offline outlets starting from 26 February.

Vivo V70 and V70 Elite specifications: The Vivo V70 and V70 Elite feature a 6.59-inch 1.5K flat AMOLED display with a resolution of 2750 × 1260 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. The panel comes with 4320Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, HDR10+ support, and a peak brightness of 5,000 nits. Both devices are also rated IP68 and IP69 for dust and water resistance, meaning they should be able to withstand not only being submerged in up to 1.5 metres of water for 30 minutes but also hot/cold water jets.

View full Image Vivo V70 Elite and V70 specs

On the performance front, the Vivo V70 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor with an Adreno 722 GPU. Meanwhile, the V70 Elite is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC with an Adreno 735 GPU. Both devices are paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage.

As for optics, the phones come with a triple rear camera setup featuring a 50MP primary Sony IMX766 sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP IMX882 3x periscope telephoto camera with OIS and Aura Light. On the front is a 50MP autofocus shooter for selfies. Both the front and rear cameras support 4K video recording.