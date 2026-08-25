Vivo V80 Lite 5G launches with 120Hz AMOLED display, 7,050mAh battery: Price, specs

Vivo has announced the launch of its latest V80 Lite 5G in Pakistan to enrich its V-series smartphone line-up, featuring better battery life, display quality and a slim design. Vivo has yet to announce the price and availability of the handset in India, but it is expected to arrive in India next month.

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The new smartphone is positioned in the mid-range segment and features a 120Hz AMOLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo chipset and a 7,050mAh battery. Vivo also revealed IP68 and IP69 protection ratings, which could also be a selling point for those seeking a durable phone.

Vivo V80 Lite 5G price and availability The Vivo V80 Lite 5G starts at PKR 1,24,999 (around Rs. 43,000) for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model. The 8GB + 256GB variant costs PKR 145,999 (around Rs. 50,000).

This phone comes in Sapphire Blue and Silk White colour options. Vivo hasn't announced the Indian price or the exact launch date. However, reports suggest that the smartphone could arrive in India next month.

Vivo V80 Lite 5G display and chipset Vivo V80 Lite 5G has a 6.83 curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It boasts up to 3,000 nits of local peak brightness and a resolution of 2,800 x 1,260 pixels.

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The phone is powered by the 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo chipset, clocked up to 2.5 GHz. It has 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The specifications indicate that the phone is geared more towards regular use than high-end gaming. The 120Hz panel and UFS 3.1 storage would support general use and the Dimensity chip seems to target the mid-range market.

Vivo V80 Lite 5G camera and battery The primary rear camera is 50 MP, while the depth sensor is 2 MP, for photography. The front camera is 32MP and is used for selfies and video calls.

Its 7,050mAh battery is the main feature, backed by 44W wired charging. The phone is only 7.99mm thick despite its large battery. The Sapphire Blue variant weighs 197 grams, while the Silk White version is slightly heavier at 199 grams.

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The V80 Lite 5G is also dust-and water-resistant, with ratings of IP68 and IP69, respectively. It has a curved glass front and a polycarbonate rear panel.

Vivo's approach is interesting here. 7,000mAh batteries are yet rare in comparatively thin midsize phones. However, the 44W charging speed is not as impressive as that of some faster-charging competitors in this class. With its sizable battery, curved AMOLED screen and IP68/IP69 rating, the Vivo V80 Lite 5G could be a decent option in the mid-range market.