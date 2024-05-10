Active Stocks
Vivo X Fold 3 Pro expected to hit Indian market in early June with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and Zeiss cameras: Report
Vivo X Fold 3 Pro expected to hit Indian market in early June with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and Zeiss cameras: Report

Vivo is reportedly set to launch its Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, in India in early June. It could feature an 8.03-inch AMOLED screen, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, a 50-megapixel triple camera, and a 5,700mAh battery.

For representation purposes only. (vivo.com.cn)

Vivo is reportedly preparing to introduce its foldable smartphone in the Indian market soon. The Chinese technology company has not yet confirmed an exact release date, but according to a recent report, the device is set to be unveiled next month. 

According to sources within the industry cited by MySmartPrice, the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is scheduled to launch in India in early June. If this information proves accurate, it would mark the first time a Vivo foldable phone has been made available in global markets.

Unlike its predecessors, such as the Vivo Fold 2 and Fold+, which were limited to China, the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro will now compete with other foldable offerings in India, including Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 5, OnePlus Open, and Tecno Phantom V Fold.

In a related development, a Vivo device with model number V2330 recently surfaced on Geekbench featuring the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and running Android 14. Speculation suggests that this device may be the international version of the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro.v

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro made its debut in China running Android 14 with OriginOS 4 layered on top. It boasts an 8.03-inch primary 2K AMOLED display and a 6.53-inch AMOLED cover display, both supporting a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, it offers up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS4.0 storage. The device features a Vivo V3 imaging chip and a Carbon fiber hinge certified by TUV Rheinland to endure 500,000 folds.

Camera-wise, the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro sports a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel main camera, while both the inner and outer screens house 32-megapixel selfie shooters. Additionally, it boasts an IPX8 rating for dust and water resistance and is fueled by a 5,700mAh lithium battery with support for 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

 

 

Published: 10 May 2024, 10:57 PM IST
