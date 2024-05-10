Vivo X Fold 3 Pro expected to hit Indian market in early June with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and Zeiss cameras: Report
Vivo is reportedly set to launch its Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, in India in early June. It could feature an 8.03-inch AMOLED screen, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, a 50-megapixel triple camera, and a 5,700mAh battery.
Vivo is reportedly preparing to introduce its foldable smartphone in the Indian market soon. The Chinese technology company has not yet confirmed an exact release date, but according to a recent report, the device is set to be unveiled next month.