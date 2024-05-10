Vivo is reportedly preparing to introduce its foldable smartphone in the Indian market soon. The Chinese technology company has not yet confirmed an exact release date, but according to a recent report, the device is set to be unveiled next month.

According to sources within the industry cited by MySmartPrice, the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is scheduled to launch in India in early June. If this information proves accurate, it would mark the first time a Vivo foldable phone has been made available in global markets.

Unlike its predecessors, such as the Vivo Fold 2 and Fold+, which were limited to China, the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro will now compete with other foldable offerings in India, including Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 5, OnePlus Open, and Tecno Phantom V Fold.

In a related development, a Vivo device with model number V2330 recently surfaced on Geekbench featuring the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and running Android 14. Speculation suggests that this device may be the international version of the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro.v

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro made its debut in China running Android 14 with OriginOS 4 layered on top. It boasts an 8.03-inch primary 2K AMOLED display and a 6.53-inch AMOLED cover display, both supporting a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, it offers up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS4.0 storage. The device features a Vivo V3 imaging chip and a Carbon fiber hinge certified by TUV Rheinland to endure 500,000 folds.

Camera-wise, the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro sports a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel main camera, while both the inner and outer screens house 32-megapixel selfie shooters. Additionally, it boasts an IPX8 rating for dust and water resistance and is fueled by a 5,700mAh lithium battery with support for 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

