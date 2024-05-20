Vivo has confirmed that it will soon launch its first foldable device in India with the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro. The smartphone has been teased through a microsite on Flipkart, which shows an image of the smartphone along with the message 'coming soon'. Moreover, the Flipkart teaser also mentions that the upcoming foldable device has been co-developed with Zeiss, meaning that the phone is likely to come with Zeiss optics on the rear.

Prior to the official teaser, the X Fold 3 Pro had also reportedly received BIS certification in India with the model number V2330.

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro India price (expected):

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro was launched in China in March at a starting price of 9,999 yuan, which is roughly equivalent to ₹1.17 lakh. However, we will have to wait for an official price announcement from Vivo to know how much the phone will cost in the Indian market.

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro specifications:

The teaser for the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro doesn't provide many details about the features of the upcoming foldable device. However, given that the phone was already launched in China last month, a look at these specifications should give us a clearer picture of the specifications of its Indian counterpart.

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro features an 8.03-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a resolution of 2200 x 2480 pixels, 120Hz variable refresh rate and a peak brightness of 4500 nits. Meanwhile, the phone also features a 6.53-inch AMOLED outer display with a resolution of 1172 x 2748 pixels.

The smartphone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset based on the 4nm process and is paired with an Adreno 750 GPU to handle all the graphics-intensive tasks. In terms of storage, the phone comes with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.

