Vivo X Fold 3 Pro India launch confirmed: Expected price, specs and everything you need to know
Vivo to launch its first foldable device, Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, in India soon. Teased on Flipkart, co-engineered with Zeiss. Expected price around ₹1.17 lakh.
Vivo has confirmed that it will soon launch its first foldable device in India with the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro. The smartphone has been teased through a microsite on Flipkart, which shows an image of the smartphone along with the message 'coming soon'. Moreover, the Flipkart teaser also mentions that the upcoming foldable device has been co-developed with Zeiss, meaning that the phone is likely to come with Zeiss optics on the rear.