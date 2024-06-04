Explore
CricIt
Active Stocks
Mon Jun 03 2024 15:58:36
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 905.80 9.12%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 174.25 4.25%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,160.30 3.63%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,572.10 2.69%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 337.70 8.97%
Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  Vivo X Fold 3 Pro India launch on June 6: Expected price, specs, design and all you need to know
BackBack

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro India launch on June 6: Expected price, specs, design and all you need to know

Livemint

Vivo to launch Fold 3 Pro in India on June 6 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, V3 chip, ZEISS optics, and Google's Gemini AI features.

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset (Vivo)Premium
Vivo X Fold 3 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset (Vivo)

Vivo is all set to launch its first foldable smartphone in India, the Vivo Fold 3 Pro, at a launch event on 6 June. The smartphone is confirmed to be powered by the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and paired with a secondary V3 chip. The foldable device is expected to come with a 5,700mAh battery, ZEISS optics and a number of AI features powered by Google's Gemini.

Also Read | Upcoming smartphone launches of June 2024: Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, Realme GT 6, Xiaomi 14 CIVI and more

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro price: 

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro was launched in China in March at a starting price of 9,999 yuan, which is roughly equivalent to 1.17 lakh. However, we will have to wait for an official price announcement from Vivo to know how much the phone will cost in the Indian market.

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro specifications: 

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro (China variant) features an 8.03-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a resolution of 2200 x 2480 pixels, 120Hz variable refresh rate and a peak brightness of 4500 nits. Meanwhile, the phone also features a 6.53-inch AMOLED outer display with a resolution of 1172 x 2748 pixels.

The smartphone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset based on the 4nm process and is paired with an Adreno 750 GPU to handle all the graphics-intensive tasks. In terms of storage, the phone comes with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.

Also Read | Infinix GT 20 Pro review: A gaming phone that doesn't break the bank

In terms of optics, the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro comes with a triple camera setup including a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 64MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. There is also a 32MP shooter on the front for taking selfies and video calls. 

The phone comes with a massive 5,700mAh battery with 100W flash charging and 50W wireless charging. 

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 04 Jun 2024, 07:10 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue