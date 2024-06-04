Vivo X Fold 3 Pro India launch on June 6: Expected price, specs, design and all you need to know
Vivo to launch Fold 3 Pro in India on June 6 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, V3 chip, ZEISS optics, and Google's Gemini AI features.
Vivo is all set to launch its first foldable smartphone in India, the Vivo Fold 3 Pro, at a launch event on 6 June. The smartphone is confirmed to be powered by the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and paired with a secondary V3 chip. The foldable device is expected to come with a 5,700mAh battery, ZEISS optics and a number of AI features powered by Google's Gemini.