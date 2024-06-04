Vivo is all set to launch its first foldable smartphone in India, the Vivo Fold 3 Pro, at a launch event on 6 June. The smartphone is confirmed to be powered by the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and paired with a secondary V3 chip. The foldable device is expected to come with a 5,700mAh battery, ZEISS optics and a number of AI features powered by Google's Gemini.

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro price:

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro was launched in China in March at a starting price of 9,999 yuan, which is roughly equivalent to ₹1.17 lakh. However, we will have to wait for an official price announcement from Vivo to know how much the phone will cost in the Indian market.

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro specifications:

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro (China variant) features an 8.03-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a resolution of 2200 x 2480 pixels, 120Hz variable refresh rate and a peak brightness of 4500 nits. Meanwhile, the phone also features a 6.53-inch AMOLED outer display with a resolution of 1172 x 2748 pixels.

The smartphone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset based on the 4nm process and is paired with an Adreno 750 GPU to handle all the graphics-intensive tasks. In terms of storage, the phone comes with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.

In terms of optics, the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro comes with a triple camera setup including a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 64MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. There is also a 32MP shooter on the front for taking selfies and video calls.

The phone comes with a massive 5,700mAh battery with 100W flash charging and 50W wireless charging.

