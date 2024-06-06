Vivo X Fold 3 Pro launched in India at ₹1,59,999 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset: Check specifications
Vivo has launched its first foldable smartphone in India, the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro. It features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, Zeiss-branded triple camera, and dual AMOLED displays. Priced at Rs. 1,59,999, it offers extensive introductory deals and goes on sale June 13.
