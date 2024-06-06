Explore
Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  Vivo X Fold 3 Pro launched in India at 1,59,999 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset: Check specifications
Vivo X Fold 3 Pro launched in India at ₹1,59,999 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset: Check specifications

Vivo has launched its first foldable smartphone in India, the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro. It features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, Zeiss-branded triple camera, and dual AMOLED displays. Priced at Rs. 1,59,999, it offers extensive introductory deals and goes on sale June 13.

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is available for pre-order in India at a price of Rs. 1,59,999 for the model with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. (Vivo)

Vivo has launched the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro in India, marking its debut foldable smartphone in the country. The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro boasts a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and a Zeiss-branded triple camera system. 

Pricing 

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is available for pre-order in India at a price of Rs. 1,59,999 for the model with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The device comes in a sleek Celestial Black color and can be pre-booked on the Vivo India website, Amazon, and Flipkart. The official sale starts on June 13.

Vivo is offering several introductory deals, including up to Rs. 15,000 in bank offers for HDFC and SBI cardholders, up to Rs. 10,000 exchange bonus, and a one-time free screen replacement. Customers can also opt for no-cost EMI plans up to 24 months, starting at Rs. 6,666 per month. Additionally, the Vivo Wireless Charger 2.0, priced at Rs. 5,999, will be available from June 17 through Vivo's online store and offline retailers.

Specifications 

The dual-SIM Vivo X Fold 3 Pro operates on Android 14 with Funtouch OS 14. It showcases an 8.03-inch primary E7 AMOLED display with a 2K resolution (2,200x2,480 pixels), a peak brightness of 4,500 nits, and support for Dolby Vision and HDR10. The secondary screen is a 6.53-inch AMOLED with a resolution of 1,172x2,748 pixels, and both screens offer a 120Hz refresh rate. The main and cover displays have screen-to-body ratios of 91.77% and 90.92%, respectively.

Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro includes 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS4.0 storage. It features a robust carbon fiber hinge, tested to endure 100 folds daily for over 12 years. The front is constructed from glass, the back from glass fiber, and the middle frame from aluminum alloy.

The camera system includes a Zeiss-enhanced triple rear setup: a 50MP main sensor with OIS, a 64MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP ultra-wide lens. Both the primary and cover screens have 32MP front-facing cameras with an f/2.4 aperture, supported by Vivo's V3 imaging chip.

Connectivity features encompass 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, and multiple global navigation systems. The device is equipped with a variety of sensors, including an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, gyroscope, electronic compass, and more. It also includes a fingerprint sensor and an IPX8 rating for water and dust resistance.

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is powered by a 5,700mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging capabilities. The device measures 159.96x142.4x5.2mm when unfolded and weighs 236 grams, making it a substantial yet portable option for tech enthusiasts.

 

 

Published: 06 Jun 2024, 03:53 PM IST
