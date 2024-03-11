Vivo X Fold 3 Series tipped to outshine iPhone 15 Pro in slimness and weight: Report
The Vivo X Fold 3 series is anticipated to outshine the iPhone 15 Pro in weight, featuring an ultra-slim design. Leaked specs reveal IPX8 splash resistance, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2/3 SoC, 8.03-inch AMOLED display, impressive cameras, and fast charging.
Rumors are swirling around the highly anticipated launch of the Vivo X Fold 3 and Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, with leaked promotional posters shedding light on some key specifications. According to a Weibo user, the foldable handsets are expected to be exceptionally light and slim, surpassing even the latest iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max in terms of weight. The Apple counterparts weigh 187g and 221g, while the Vivo foldables aim to be even lighter.