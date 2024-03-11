Rumors are swirling around the highly anticipated launch of the Vivo X Fold 3 and Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, with leaked promotional posters shedding light on some key specifications. According to a Weibo user, the foldable handsets are expected to be exceptionally light and slim, surpassing even the latest iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max in terms of weight. The Apple counterparts weigh 187g and 221g, while the Vivo foldables aim to be even lighter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The leaked promotional materials also indicate that both models in the Vivo X Fold 3 series will boast an IPX8 rating for splash resistance, adding a layer of durability to the devices. The base model is rumored to feature the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, while the Pro variant is expected to make waves as one of the first foldable smartphones equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. Additionally, Vivo enthusiasts can look forward to the integration of Vivo's in-house V3 imaging chips and the latest Android 14-based OriginOS 4.

Display-wise, both the Vivo X Fold 3 and Vivo X Fold 3 Pro are speculated to sport 8.03-inch Samsung E7 AMOLED primary displays with a peak brightness level of 3,000 nits. The outer screens are predicted to measure 6.53 inches, and both the inner and cover panels will likely feature ultrasonic fingerprint scanners for enhanced security.

In the imaging department, the Vivo X Fold 3 series is said to house a formidable camera setup, including a 50MP primary sensor, a secondary 50MP sensor with an ultrawide lens, and a 64MP periscope shooter, all equipped with optical image stabilization (OIS). Powering these foldable devices will be a robust 5,500 mAh battery with support for 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

Pricing details have also surfaced, with the base Vivo X Fold 3 rumored to be priced at CNY 7,999 (approximately Rs. 92,100), while the Pro model could start at CNY 9,999 (roughly Rs. 1,15,100), reported GSMArena.

