Vivo X Fold 3 vs Samsung Z Fold 6: Price, display, camera and more compared
Galaxy Z Fold 6 features Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, Android 14, and 12GB RAM, while Vivo X Fold 3 Pro comes with an 8.03-inch display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, and Zeiss-enhanced cameras. Both devices offer high-end specifications and performance.
Samsung unveiled its latest generation of foldable devices at the company's Paris launch event on Wednesday. The new Galaxy Z Fold 6 is now powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and runs on Android 14 out of the box. But Samsung isn't the only player in the foldable segment anymore, Vivo also has a very worthy competition in the foldable space now with the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro. Let's check out the key differences, price and specifications of both these devices.