Galaxy Z Fold 6 features Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, Android 14, and 12GB RAM, while Vivo X Fold 3 Pro comes with an 8.03-inch display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, and Zeiss-enhanced cameras. Both devices offer high-end specifications and performance.

Samsung unveiled its latest generation of foldable devices at the company's Paris launch event on Wednesday. The new Galaxy Z Fold 6 is now powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and runs on Android 14 out of the box. But Samsung isn't the only player in the foldable segment anymore, Vivo also has a very worthy competition in the foldable space now with the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro. Let's check out the key differences, price and specifications of both these devices.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 specifications: Galaxy Z Fold 6 is powered by acustom Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform, designed specifically for Samsung. This chipset, combined with 12GB of RAM, promises superior performance and efficiency.

The device boasts a 6.3-inch HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display on the outside, with a resolution of 968x2,376 pixels and a pixel density of 410ppi. The inner screen is a 7.6-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex display, offering a resolution of 1,856x2,160 pixels and 374ppi pixel density. Both screens support an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz, providing smooth and efficient performance.

It is equipped with a triple rear camera setup: a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera with dual pixel autofocus and optical image stabilization, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with a 123-degree field of view, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera. Additionally, there is a 10-megapixel front camera on the cover display and a 4-megapixel under-display camera on the inner screen.

In terms of software, the foldables run on Android 14, overlaid with Samsung's One UI 6.1.1. Samsung has committed to providing seven years of Android OS and security updates for both devices, ensuring long-term software support and security.

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro specifications: The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro operates on Android 14 with Funtouch OS 14. It showcases an 8.03-inch primary E7 AMOLED display with a 2K resolution (2,200x2,480 pixels), a peak brightness of 4,500 nits, and support for Dolby Vision and HDR10. The secondary screen is a 6.53-inch AMOLED with a resolution of 1,172x2,748 pixels, and both screens offer a 120Hz refresh rate. The main and cover displays have screen-to-body ratios of 91.77% and 90.92%, respectively.

Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro includes 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS4.0 storage. It features a robust carbon fiber hinge, tested to endure 100 folds daily for over 12 years. The front is constructed from glass, the back from glass fiber, and the middle frame from aluminum alloy.

The camera system includes a Zeiss-enhanced triple rear setup: a 50MP main sensor with OIS, a 64MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP ultra-wide lens. Both the primary and cover screens have 32MP front-facing cameras with an f/2.4 aperture, supported by Vivo's V3 imaging chip. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Connectivity features encompass 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, and multiple global navigation systems. The device is equipped with a variety of sensors, including an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, gyroscope, electronic compass, and more. It also includes a fingerprint sensor and an IPX8 rating for water and dust resistance.

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is powered by a 5,700mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging capabilities. The device measures 159.96x142.4x5.2mm when unfolded and weighs 236 grams, making it a substantial yet portable option for tech enthusiasts.

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro vs Samsung Z Fold 6 price: Galaxy Z Fold 6 is priced at ₹1,64,999 for the 256GB storage variant, ₹1,76,999 for the 512GB storage variant and ₹2,00,999 for the 1TB storage option.

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, on the other hand, is priced at ₹1,59,999 for the sole 16GB RAM/512GB storage variant.

