Vivo X Fold 5 and X200 FE launching in India on 14 July: Here's everything you need to know

Vivo is all set to launch the X Fold 5 and X200 FE smartphones at an event in India next week. While the new foldable phone will compete directly withe likes of Samsung and Motorola variants, the X200 FE will take the competition head on against the newly launched OnePlus 13s.

Vivo X200 FE expected specifications: Vivo X200 FE has been confirmed to feature a 6.31-inch display while maintaining a thickness of under 8 mm. It is also confirmed that the phone will have dual 50MP ZEISS-branded lenses and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. However, no information is yet available on the sensor that Vivo will use for these particular lenses.

Despite its small form factor, the upcoming phone is set to follow the trend of having a large battery size, with the X200 FE set to come with a 6,500 mAh battery pack with support for 90 W wired fast charging. It will also have an IP68 and IP69 rating for water and dust resistance, meaning it should be able to be completely submerged in up to 1.5 metres of water for up to 30 minutes and withstand hot and cold water jets from any direction.

In terms of performance, the X200 FE will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor, the same SoC recently seen on the Vivo T4 Ultra. The phone is also confirmed to come with UFS 3.1 storage and run on Vivo's FunTouch OS 15 based on Android 15.

The X200 FE will be available in four colour variants in India: Blue Breeze, Yellow Glow, Pink Vibe and Black Luxe.

Vivo X Fold 5 expected specifications: While Vivo is yet to confirm the specifications of the Indian unit of the X Fold 5, a look at its Chinese counterpart should give us a fair idea of what to expect from the upcoming device.

Vivo X Fold 5 features an 8.03-inch 2K+ 8T LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 4,500 nits of peak brightness. The phone also packs a 6.53-inch Full HD+ LTPO AMOLED cover display with the same 120Hz refresh rate and 4,500 nits of peak brightness.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor paired with the Adreno 750 GPU. It comes with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.

While the Chinese variant of the device comes with OriginOS 5 based on Android 15, the Indian variant should almost certainly come with the company's Funtouch OS 15 UI on top.

In terms of optics, the X Fold 5 is expected to come with a 50MP Sony IMX921 primary shooter with OIS, a 50MP Samsung JN1 ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 50MP Sony IMX882 3x periscope telephoto lens with Zeiss branding. On the front, there could be a 20MP front-facing shooter for selfies and video calls.

The phone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for unlocking and an IPX9+ rating, meaning it could potentially offer some level of resistance even against high-pressure, high-temperature jets.