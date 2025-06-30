Vivo X Fold 5 confirmed to launch in India: Expected price, specs and more

Vivo has confirmed that it will soon be launching a new foldable phone in India, the Vivo X Fold 5. The company has released a teaser video for the X Fold 5, while a confirmed launch date is yet to be announced. Vivo had earlier announced its plan to launch its new compact phone in India, the X200 FE, and the new teaser suggests that both phones could be launched together soon.

The timing of Vivo's announcement is notable given that Samsung is also set to announce its new generation of foldable and flip phones at the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event on 8 July.

Vivo X Fold 5 specifications: While Vivo is yet to confirm the specifications of the Indian unit of the X Fold 5, a look at its Chinese counterpart should give us a fair idea of what to expect from the upcoming device.

The Vivo X Fold 5 features an 8.03-inch 2K+ 8T LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 4,500 nits of peak brightness. The phone also packs a 6.53-inch Full HD+ LTPO AMOLED cover display with the same 120Hz refresh rate and 4,500 nits of peak brightness.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor paired with the Adreno 750 GPU. It comes with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.

While the Chinese variant of the device comes with OriginOS 5 based on Android 15, the Indian variant should almost certainly come with the company's Funtouch OS 15 UI on top.

In terms of optics, the X Fold 5 is expected to come with a 50MP Sony IMX921 primary shooter with OIS, a 50MP Samsung JN1 ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 50MP Sony IMX882 3x periscope telephoto lens with Zeiss branding. On the front, there could be a 20MP front-facing shooter for selfies and video calls.

The phone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for unlocking and an IPX9+ rating, meaning it could potentially offer some level of resistance even against high-pressure, high-temperature jets.

It packs a 6,000mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging and 40W wireless charging.